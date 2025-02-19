Local welfare organization commits to tackling climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Ansar Welfare Organization (AWO), a local non-profit organization, striving to deal with the present socio-economic problems in different villages, had reaffirmed its commitment of taking action on climate change by implementing various initiatives reduce impact of environmental degradation and promotion of sustainable practices.

The organization launched through active involvement of community members in Mardan district had already focused on eliminating plastic waste by collecting and disposing of plastic bags from various locations, which were causing pollution and drains clogging.

“The initiative is a significant step towards about educating people about importance of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable environment,” comments Chairman AWO, Pir Ashraf Ali.

Talking to APP, Pir Ashraf Ali informed that community organisation is also planning to launch kitchen gardening programme for empowering individuals to grow their own fresh produce and promote a healthier more sustainable lifestyle.

In a recent initiative, AWO took steps for transforming Pirabad village of Mardan into a model village.

To achieve this goal, the organization has formally launched the "Clean and Green Pirabad" program, Pir Ashraf informed.

During this campaign, senior members of the organization, Ansar Youth Force, and enthusiastic children participated with great zeal.

The Ansar Welfare Organization is working since 2019 to deal with the present socio-economic problems in different villages by means of good understanding and sharing the problems of each other and to find out the best way of solving the problems.

Since 2019, the organization has organized multiple free medical camps, extending vital healthcare services to the community.

Over 400 individuals benefitted from complimentary consultations, X-rays, and essential medications. These initiatives underscore our commitment to addressing healthcare disparities and ensuring access to quality medical care for all, particularly those in underserved areas.

In order to create awareness among people about threats posed by global warming, the Organization has been distributing hundreds of plants from time to time which were through active participation of community members.

The Organization conducted malaria awareness sessions in collaboration with the renowned “Indus Hospital to educate the community about malaria and dengue prevention, symptoms, and treatment options.

Through this partnership, vital information was disseminated, contributing to enhanced public health awareness and proactive measures against the spread of malaria in the region.

To enhance mobility and improve the quality of life for those facing physical challenges, assistance was extended to individuals in dire need of wheelchairs.

By addressing the specific needs of individuals, the organization demonstrates its commitment to promoting inclusivity and ensuring that all members of the community have access to essential support services.

Annually, during the winter season, the Ansar Welfare Organization distributes sweaters to underprivileged students, both boys and girls, attending Government schools.

This compassionate gesture ensures that vulnerable children have adequate warmth during the colder months, mitigating the impact of harsh weather conditions on their education and well-being. Through such initiatives, the organization actively contributes to the holistic development of disadvantaged youth in the community.

The Ansar Welfare Organization partnered with the Salik Development Foundation to address water scarcity by installing hand pumps in areas lacking access to clean drinking water.

This collaborative effort aimed to provide communities with a sustainable solution, ensuring that individuals have reliable access to safe drinking water for their daily needs, thus improving their overall quality of life.

The Organization took decisive action against aerial firing during Eid and wedding ceremonies, as well as drug abuse.

A seminar and walk were conducted in collaboration with the Police Department and Haq Awaz Organization to address these issues.

For reaching out to those in need with a compassionate hand, the remarkable ‘Wall of Kindness’ initiative was launched.

This beacon of hope provided essential clothing for community support over three days. Through this initiative, hundreds of deserving individuals received winter necessities including sweaters, jackets, shawls, clothes, socks, and shoes, demonstrating AWO’s commitment to fostering kindness and solidarity within the community.