Local Welfare Organization Provides Life Jackets To The Sailors At Tarbaila Lake

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Local welfare organization provides life jackets to the sailors at Tarbaila lake

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :To avoid accidents in Tarbaila Lake, Tanawal Welfare Organization Sunday once again distributed free life jackets amongst the policemen of the Beer police station.

Earlier, during last December the local organization also distributed free of cost life jackets amongst the sailors and locals who were traveling in Tarbaila Lake at Padhana Khabalat.

Tanawal Welfare Association Chairman Fiaz Hussain Shah and Secretary-General Dr. Fida Muhammad Khan distributed the life jackets that have to cross Tarbaila Lake and River Siran for official matters on a daily basis.

On the occasion, the participants and organizers of the ceremony have offered Fatiha for those who martyred in an incident took place some five months aga at Tarbaila Lake.

The local elders, while addressing on the occasion, said that five months ago in the unfortunate accident of Tarbail lake where dozens of people had lost their lives because there was no safety measure for the protection of the traveler, if they had life jackets then many of them could be saved.

The speakers also appreciated the provision of life jackets to the sailors, locals, and policemen which would be used during the journey and provided to the travelers.

