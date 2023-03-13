Localisation vital to become competitive at global level: Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday stressing on the need of localisation of growth inputs said that achieving a local edge was vital to become competitive on a global scale

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday stressing on the need of localisation of growth inputs said that achieving a local edge was vital to become competitive on a global scale.

The state minister while addressing a National Policy Dialogue on Localisation for growth said that promotion of localisation required development of such clusters where several economic activities could take place in one geographic area.

The dialogue was organised by K-Electric, in collaboration with Nutshell Group, to address the urgent need of exploring options for indigenization and sourcing materials from local avenues for Pakistan to build a resilient economy.

Besides comprehension of ground realities, potential and necessity of localisation, the minister said, all the stakeholders have to play their role in building a level playing field where competition is on productivity and innovation alone." Instead of relying only on one-time solutions, efforts should be made for a strong indigenous footprint, he suggested adding that amalgamations were also required with engagement of academia, so that education system of the country could be upgraded as well.

The minister said that government was striving to bring down the unaccounted for gas (UFGs) and the circular debt to zero, but more sustainable measures were required to do away with all the issues of energy sector.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, addressing at the dialogue said that in order to achieve progress, we have to identify the problems, and then work together to fix them.

Localisation begins with everyone coming together under one common identity and the entire nation has to play its role in the regard, he added.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqui terming the localisation as the only way forward said that localisation will be a game-changer for the coming generations of Pakistan as imported fuel was a liability and a hindrance and it needed to be replaced with indigenous resources.

CEO K Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, shading light on company's initiatives said that K-Electric has invested Rs. 474 billion across the value chain and by 2030 the company would be generating 2172 MW of renewable energy.

For converting power generation on indigenous fuels and lower reliance on imported fuels the KE planed to invest RS.484 billion in the value chain over the next 7 years, he said.

Earlier, CEO Nutshell Group, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, stressed on need of a Charter of Business for enabling local businesses to enhance impact through local empowerment.

In the panel discussion business leaders and experts discussed challenges and the best way forward and stressed on need for a consistent policy framework.

The Dialogue was attended by the public, private stakeholders and officials of different government departments.