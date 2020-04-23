UrduPoint.com
Locality Of Makki Shah Area Sealed After Family Tested COVID-19 Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Locality of Makki Shah area sealed after family tested COVID-19 positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed Khaskhely Mohalla, Makki Shah area of Hyderabad city after 10 family members of a policeman were tested COVID-19 positive.

According to police, the family members of coronavirus affected CIA Constable Danish Khaskhely were tested COVID-19 positive here the other day after which Khaskhely Mohalla of P S Makki Shah was completely sealed for screening of the residents.

The special team of Sindh Health Department also arrived in the area and registration process was in progress to start screening of the people.

According to report, Khaskhely Mohala of Makki Shah area, consisting of 400 families has been cordoned off by police and Rangers to ensure public safety.

The authorities have asked the people who came into contact with the affected family members to get them registered for screening so that the spread of coronavirus could be contained.

