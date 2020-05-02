UrduPoint.com
Locality Sealed After Detection Of 15 Patients In Sialkot City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:37 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : The police Saturday sealed a congested locality, Islamabad, in Sialkot city after the results of coronavirus tests of 15 people were declared positive.

Officials said the areas was sealed under the smart lockdown policy by the government.

Separately, a doctor, identified as Taseer Fatima, of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, also fell victim to COVID-19. She was quarantined at her house for her further medical healthcare there, said the hospital management.

