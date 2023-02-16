Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said that localization of sustainable development goals (SDGs) was key to attaining 2030 goals as it was necessary to empower local bodies for better progress on the key targets

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the National Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals organized by the National SDGs Secretariat here.

Federal Ministers, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan, Members of Provincial and Legislative Assemblies, Local Government Officials, Civil Society and Media representatives participated in large numbers in the National Dialogue.

The one-day national dialogue was organized with the support of the Task Force on SDGs of the National Assembly and the EU project LEAD FOR SDGs.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz appreciated the gathering of elected representatives from national, provincial and local levels on one platform, by convener SDGs Parliamentary Task Force Rumina Khurshid Alam, and said that local governments should solve the problems faced by the common man.

It is the best platform and the participation of the representatives of the local governments in this dialogue is a very appreciated and appropriate. He emphasized on continuous coordination between the national, provincial and local governments to solve the problems facing masses.

He said that only political workers can change the destiny of any country. He said that there is a very minor difference between social worker and political worker, as both work for the welfare of people by solving their problems.

He said that in making the country's budget, political and social workers, local bodies and provincial assemblies mist give their suggestions. He emphasized the need to strengthen the Union Councils and said that the strength of the democratic system lies in strengthening the governments at the local level.

He said that the role of local governments is of key importance in achieving the goals of SDGs 2030.

Ms.Romina Khurshid Alam, Convener SDGs Task Force, while addressing the participants of the event, said that for democratic stability in the country, there must be dialogue between all stakeholders.

She said that for civilian supremacy, all political parties will have to sit on the negotiation table.

She emphasized the need for the Speaker National Assembly to organize talks for political stability and strengthening of democracy.

She said that local governments have an important role in achieving the goals of sustainable development, most of the problems of the people can be solved by local governments. She added that it is not possible to achieve the development of goals without empowering the local governments.

Abdul Majeed Khan, Minister Local Government Azad Kashmir Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and other participants informed about the local issues while addressing. They suggested that communication among all the units must be restored on a priority basis to achieve the goals of the SDGs.

Speaking at the event, Gilgit-Baltistan, Finance Minister said that efforts have been made to complete the goals of SDGs despite limited resources. He said that our country is blessed with immense natural resources and beauty.

He said that due to the lack of infrastructure in Gilgit, Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and other tourist places of Pakistan, the tourism sector is being affected. He emphasized the need to strengthen the governments at the Federal, provincial and local levels.He said that political stability is necessary to achieve the goals of SDGs.

He appreciated the organization of national dialogue on SDGs.