Locally invented COVID-19 detection device to be available soon: DRAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The locally made medical device COVID-19 Rapid Artificial Intelligence Detection (COV-RAID) would be available soon throughout the country to easily detect the corona infection in suspected person's lungs within a minute.

According to an official of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP), the device was registered by the authority with the purpose to identify suspected patients economically using X-Rays and the product was approved for the secondary detection of COVID-19 virus.

He said the COV-RAID was a window based software programme based on python using TensorFlow and Keras libraries. The device developed by the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan would employ Convolutional Neural Networks to predict the COVID-19 in suspected individuals, he added.

He said that as per registration certificate, this registration would be valid for a period of five years and the registration was allowed subject to the conditions specified in the DRAP Act, 2012 and the rules made there-under.

Commenting on this achievement, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf said the device would significantly support in the treatment of the coronavirus patients in Pakistan. He added the device would be available throughout the country soon.

He said this technology was being used by only few countries of the world and Pakistan would start using this technology for the first time for the COVID-19 detection and treatment.

He said Pakistan would also provide this device to other countries. He said this was a great success of Pakistan that an important device had been invented at a local level to diagnose infection in lungs and also quantity of infection.

\395