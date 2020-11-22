UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locally Invented COVID-19 Detection Device To Be Available Soon: DRAP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Locally invented COVID-19 detection device to be available soon: DRAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The locally made medical device COVID-19 Rapid Artificial Intelligence Detection (COV-RAID) would be available soon throughout the country to easily detect the corona infection in suspected person's lungs within a minute.

According to an official of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP), the device was registered by the authority with the purpose to identify suspected patients economically using X-Rays and the product was approved for the secondary detection of COVID-19 virus.

He said the COV-RAID was a window based software programme based on python using TensorFlow and Keras libraries. The device developed by the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan would employ Convolutional Neural Networks to predict the COVID-19 in suspected individuals, he added.

He said that as per registration certificate, this registration would be valid for a period of five years and the registration was allowed subject to the conditions specified in the DRAP Act, 2012 and the rules made there-under.

Commenting on this achievement, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf said the device would significantly support in the treatment of the coronavirus patients in Pakistan. He added the device would be available throughout the country soon.

He said this technology was being used by only few countries of the world and Pakistan would start using this technology for the first time for the COVID-19 detection and treatment.

He said Pakistan would also provide this device to other countries. He said this was a great success of Pakistan that an important device had been invented at a local level to diagnose infection in lungs and also quantity of infection.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

31 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

31 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

Award winning EAD nature documentaries to be aired ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.