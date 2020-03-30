Locally made Corona testing kits, ventilators to be available in Pakistan within a month: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said locally made ventilators and corona testing kits would be available in Pakistan in a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said locally made ventilators and corona testing kits would be available in Pakistan in a month.

The federal minister was chairing a meeting on 'Emergency Preparedness of Corona Testing Kits and Ventilators' held here.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of National University of Science and Technology, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Engineering Council.

Speaking during the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said the ventilators and corona testing kits manufactured locally would be in conformity with the food and Drugs Administration and United Kingdom standards.

Locally-made ventilators and corona test kits would be three times cheaper than those made purchased from abroad, he said.