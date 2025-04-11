Locally Modified 'phatta' Rickshaws Sans Safety Measures Banned For One Month
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In a significant move aimed at ensuring public safety, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Lubna Nazir on Friday imposed a complete ban on loader rickshaws locally modified with wood across the district.
The ban,imposed under Section 144, will remain in effect for one month, until May 9, 2025.
The decision came after a surge in public complaints highlighting the dangers posed by these locally modified rickshaws.
According to the DC,many of these vehicles operate without proper safety measures and have been involved in numerous accidents,leading to serious injuries and even loss of life.
“These rickshaws are not only unsafe but also unregistered with any relevant government department,”said Dr. Nazir.“Their unregulated operation was not only endangering lives but also causing financial losses to the government.”
She further explained that the increasing use of such illegal vehicles has become a source of frustration for the public.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago