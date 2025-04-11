Locally modified 'phatta' rickshaws sans safety measures banned for one month

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In a significant move aimed at ensuring public safety, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Lubna Nazir on Friday imposed a complete ban on loader rickshaws locally modified with wood across the district.

The ban,imposed under Section 144, will remain in effect for one month, until May 9, 2025.

The decision came after a surge in public complaints highlighting the dangers posed by these locally modified rickshaws.

According to the DC,many of these vehicles operate without proper safety measures and have been involved in numerous accidents,leading to serious injuries and even loss of life.

“These rickshaws are not only unsafe but also unregistered with any relevant government department,”said Dr. Nazir.“Their unregulated operation was not only endangering lives but also causing financial losses to the government.”

She further explained that the increasing use of such illegal vehicles has become a source of frustration for the public.