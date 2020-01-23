Locals being engaged to boost inbound tourism via digital media

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :After reviving the country's image at international level through improved security situation, the government is moving forward briskly to boost inbound tourism through projection of tourist resorts on digital media.

Moving ahead, after dismantling a negative perception about the country, the government has started engaging the locals of potential areas by training them in generation of quality content for tourism promotion. The move is aimed at empowering the locals dwelling in the northern areas of Pakistan.

"Promotion of inbound tourism is the top priority of Prime Minister, Imran Khan that is why the main focus is to capture social media industry which is highly preferred by the international travelers before visiting a country or tourist resort," said the members of PM's Social Media in an exclusive chat with APP on Thursday.

"There are a lot of places in Khyber Pkhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Balochistan which are yet to be seen by the local and foreign tourists, due to which, the locals are being trained to produce quality content for projecting astonishing beauty of their areas," said Momina, one of the PM's Social Media team member.

She said the locals were being encouraged to share their first hand experience from the top tourist resorts including Malam Jabba, Naran, Kaghan, Astore, Astola Island and many others.

"Pakistan image projection should come from locals as we want the People's stories to come out so that the world can know about hospitality of Pakistanis.

" The move would not only ensure socio-economic welfare of the locals but also provide a feedback to the government departments in resolving the issues confronted by the tourists in different areas, she added.

Another member of the social media team, Farhan Javed said this was an era of digital media and travel enthusiasts planned their trip after strolling through social networking sites which worked as one-window for providing the relevant information to the tourists like people experiences from a tourist resort, safety, security, restaurants and accommodations.

"This is an age of sharing economy where one can connect peer-to-peer to generate business," he said while pointing out that the social media helped in defining rankings of locations, hotels, restaurants and tourists sites.

To a query, he said Facebook was one of the top using social networking site across the country as it had 50 million active users from Pakistan.

"Twitter has specific audience but the dissemination of information on such platform creates big impact," Farhan added.

He said TikTok and Instagram were fastest growing social platforms having more than 15 million users in Pakistan only which prompted the need for harnessing their potential for tourism promotion.

To another query, Farhan said there were more than 300 volunteers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that were working diligently to promote the government's initiatives.

