Locals catch armed robber, two others escape

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Local people nabbed a robber who looted farmer and later handed over to police by chasing their motorbike Friday noon.

According to police Muneer, caste Khandoya, resident of Muhammad Musa area was moving on his motorcycle after selling his sheep at suburban area.

As soon as he reached at deserted place called Rukh Khan, five armed motorcyclist stopped him on pretext of finding route of some place. Later, robbers snatched Rs. 20,000 cash and smart phone from the farmer. Hearing hue and cry by farmers, surrounding people rushed and succeeded to catch one of robbers identified as Saqlian, resident of Doaba. Rest of the two robbers fled the scene. The accused was handed over to local police. Further investigation was underway.