Locals Contributing In Saving GB Wildlife Bio-diversity: DFO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

The Forest and Wildlife department has completed arrangements to achieve targets of protecting wildlife bio-diversity and natural habitat in Gilgit-Baltistan

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Forest and Wildlife department has completed arrangements to achieve targets of protecting wildlife bio-diversity and natural habitat in Gilgit-Baltistan.

District Forest Office Wildlife department Astore Zaidullah Khan while talking to media here said that the department was utilizing all available resources to protect the precious asset of Gilgit-Baltistan from illegal hunting, adding the local communities have been mobilized to help protect wildlife and keep eye on illegal hunting.

He said the departments has imposed ban on illegal hunting of wildlife especially those which were at the verge of extinction. He said local committees have been deputed to keep eye on illegal hunters and their response in this regard was very encouraging.

He said the local committees were not allowing anybody to hunt in their areas, adding that due to positive response of the locals the number of various species has increased in last few years.

