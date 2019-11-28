UrduPoint.com
Locals Demand Construction Of Sanam Dam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:19 PM

A jirga of local elites here Thursday demanded of government to take measures for the construction Sanam Dam

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A jirga of local elites here Thursday demanded of government to take measures for the construction Sanam Dam.

The jirga among others was attended by Commissioner Malakand, Riaz Mehsud, MPA Hamayun Khan, former provincial minister, Bakht Baidar and local elders.

Locals said that dam is a long standing demand of area citizenry and government should take measures for its construction. It was said that previous estimate of the project was Rs. 950 million that has been increased to Rs 120 million with the passage of time.

