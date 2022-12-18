UrduPoint.com

Locals Demands Restoration Of Sandal Express Train

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 11:00 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Social circles and traders demanded the railways authorities to restore Sandal express train in the larger interest of people of the area.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, traders- Chaudhry Zahoor of Sargodha, Muhammad Akram of Jhang, Muhammad Nazeer of Khanewal and Shahid Alif Multan said that Sandal express used to run from Sargodha to Multan via Shaheenabad, Sillanwali, Shah Nikdur, Shah Jewna, Jhang, Shortkot and Khanewal but railway authorities suspended the train operation one year ago, reason known well to the authorities. They said they sent and brought their goods by the train at cheaper fare, and now they had to bear extra burden of fare by road. They demanded the railways authorities to restore the train operation at earliest for the interest of traders, commuters and other people.

Tanveer Ahmed, resident of Shah Nikdur who used to travel daily from Shah Nikdur to Sargodha by Sandal Express train, said the train was the best and cheaper source of travel for daily commuters, and now, after the suspension of train operation he had to commute daily by bus or van, due to which he had to pay extra money in buses and vans.

Ali Hamza belong to Jhang, a government employee who used to commute daily by train, said that he had to face great difficulties in travelling by road as the fare of public transport was very high, adding that suspension of train had not only affected them but also caused loss of revenue to Railway department.

When contacted senior official of Pakistan Railways Toseef Ahmed said that the Railway Ministry was striving hard for the restoration of all suspended trains, however,some of the trains had been restored, while the rest of the trains including Sandal Express train would soon be restored.

