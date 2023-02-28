Locals Foil Robbery Attempt
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The locals on Tuesday caught a robber red-handed during a robbery attempt at Nungana square here.
According to police sources, the robber also reportedly injured a citizen with a knife in a failed attempt of escaping the scene.
Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Naveed Ahmad, who was wanted in various crimes. He had committed a similar robbery at a medical store a few days ago, sources added.
Police have registered a case and assured that the outlaw's accomplice would also be arrested soon.
Further investigation was underway.