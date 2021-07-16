UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locals Foil Wood Theft Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Locals foil wood theft bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Residents of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area Friday foiled a theft attempt of timber mafia to steal wood and handed over alleged thief to the police.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), forest team was received a complain, upon which the team rushed to the forest and took the cut wood into custody.

Woods was being cut in connivance with some serving forest officials, said police.

According to natives, they found a man identified as Kalu Khan who was busy in cutting trees.

DFO Asad Imran said the forest department was trying hard to control theft of jungles' wood.

He expressed hope that they would foil wood theft with help of masses.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Man

Recent Stories

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

11 minutes ago

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

16 minutes ago

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against Engla ..

29 minutes ago

Indonesian Ambassador visits UVAS, seeks collabora ..

32 minutes ago

Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Sma ..

34 minutes ago

‘Blaming Pakistan over unrest in Afghanistan is ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.