Locals foil wood theft bid

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Residents of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area Friday foiled a theft attempt of timber mafia to steal wood and handed over alleged thief to the police.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), forest team was received a complain, upon which the team rushed to the forest and took the cut wood into custody.

Woods was being cut in connivance with some serving forest officials, said police.

According to natives, they found a man identified as Kalu Khan who was busy in cutting trees.

DFO Asad Imran said the forest department was trying hard to control theft of jungles' wood.

He expressed hope that they would foil wood theft with help of masses.