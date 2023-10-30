Locals helping undocumented immigrants will be dealt with iron hand: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday warned the locals of strict action if they were found involved in providing shelter to undocumented immigrants including Afghans, after the deadline.

Addressing a press conference after the Federal Cabinet meeting, the minister categorically said that any Pakistani national, who would rent his house to illegal immigrants would be considered as a partner in crime and treated with an iron hand.

They should inform the government about illegal immigrants, he said, adding that the deadline for all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan was October 31, which would not be extended.

He said after the deadline all the illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens would be transported to the nearest holding centers set up on the borders.

The minister said that the government had set the deadline of October 31 for the the foreigners to leave the country.

During the time, all possible support and facilities were provided to those who had voluntarily returned to their countries.

"Now there are few hours remaining, whoever does not leave Pakistan by the specified time and does not have a valid visa and passport, he will be deported," he added.

He dispelled the impression that only the Afghan people were being expelled. Pakistan had been hosting a large number of people from Afghanistan for the last 40 years, he added

He said that respect for women and elders was being taken into account during the repatriation process. Children were being treated with compassion, he said, adding around 200,000 illegal immigrants had gone back to their countries during two months.

He said that illegal immigrants could go back to their countries, get legal documents there and then come back after get visas to do business and meeting friends.