Open Menu

Locals Helping Undocumented Immigrants Will Be Dealt With Iron Hand: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Locals helping undocumented immigrants will be dealt with iron hand: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday warned the locals of strict action if they were found involved in providing shelter to undocumented immigrants including Afghans, after the deadline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday warned the locals of strict action if they were found involved in providing shelter to undocumented immigrants including Afghans, after the deadline.

Addressing a press conference after the Federal Cabinet meeting, the minister categorically said that any Pakistani national, who would rent his house to illegal immigrants would be considered as a partner in crime and treated with an iron hand.

They should inform the government about illegal immigrants, he said, adding that the deadline for all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan was October 31, which would not be extended.

He said after the deadline all the illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens would be transported to the nearest holding centers set up on the borders.

The minister said that the government had set the deadline of October 31 for the the foreigners to leave the country.

During the time, all possible support and facilities were provided to those who had voluntarily returned to their countries.

"Now there are few hours remaining, whoever does not leave Pakistan by the specified time and does not have a valid visa and passport, he will be deported," he added.

He dispelled the impression that only the Afghan people were being expelled. Pakistan had been hosting a large number of people from Afghanistan for the last 40 years, he added

He said that respect for women and elders was being taken into account during the repatriation process. Children were being treated with compassion, he said, adding around 200,000 illegal immigrants had gone back to their countries during two months.

He said that illegal immigrants could go back to their countries, get legal documents there and then come back after get visas to do business and meeting friends.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Business Interior Minister Rent October Visa Women All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gand ..

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gandawa

1 minute ago
 One killed, one injured in road accident

One killed, one injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small ..

Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ah ..

1 minute ago
 World lone Ghandhara art museum at Peshawar impres ..

World lone Ghandhara art museum at Peshawar impresses Russian ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar brief ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar briefed on academic activities in L ..

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Turkish ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Turkish First Lady on 100th anniversar ..

22 minutes ago
Amir Mir condoles death of film director Hassan As ..

Amir Mir condoles death of film director Hassan Askari

1 minute ago
 PCB forms committee to look into conflict of inter ..

PCB forms committee to look into conflict of interest allegations

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi govt has no ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to withdraw security of unauthoriz ..

KP Govt decides to withdraw security of unauthorized persons; setting up of high ..

4 minutes ago
 Man dies after being electrocuted in Pindi Gheb

Man dies after being electrocuted in Pindi Gheb

55 minutes ago
 Inzamam resigns as chairman men's selection commit ..

Inzamam resigns as chairman men's selection committee

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan