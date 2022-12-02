Locals informed about initiatives for beautification of Taimergara

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Zubair Khan Niazi Friday chaired a meeting of local political figures, elders and traders to discuss schemes regarding beautification of Taimergara City.

On the occasion, concerned authorities informed the meeting about beautification projects and also highlighted various aspects of these schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner said that meeting was convened to inform public about the steps and initiatives taken by the government for beautification of Taimergara City.

He also highlighted efforts of district administration to remove encroachments and said that backup plan relating to the issue could be shared with the people very soon. He also assured that beautification and uplift projects would be completed at the earliest aiming facilitation of people.