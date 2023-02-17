Locals kill two cubs in Khyber distt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The locals of Tirah valley in the Khyber district killed two cubs of the common leopards in mountains the other day.

Wildlife officials on Friday said that locals spotted the leopard cubs in the mountains and killed both of them. At least six leopards have been killed in Tirah valley, so far this year, the official said.

He said the leopards living in the remote mountains of Tirah valley sometimes descend to residential areas in search of food.

The official said that lack of awareness regarding wildlife importance and protection, precious animals were being killed time and again, whenever they came in contact with the human population.

He said these leopards were declared as protected species, however, the local people, unaware of their importance in the ecological system, kill these animals in fear of being attacked. Such incidents, he said, have put the survival of this species in danger.

However, he said after receiving information, the police and Wildlife Department initiated prompt action and arrested one of the accused for killing the leopard cubs.