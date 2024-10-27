Locals Loot Truckload Of Flour In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) In the wake of the main highway closure and subsequent shortage of food and other daily use items, locals in Kurram district ransacked a truck loaded with 700 sacks of wheat flour.
According to a police spokesman on Sunday, the incident took place in the Charkhel area of Lower Kurram, where local people attacked a truck and looted food items and 700 sacks of flour.
The truck was on its way to Parachinar from Lower Kurram when attacked and ransacked during late-night hours. The truck going in a convoy was also damaged in the incident.
It is pertinent to mention here that the main Upper Kurram and Parachinar Road was closed for the last 15 days, creating an acute shortage of edibles, daily use items, and petroleum in the area.
