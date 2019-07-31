Locals offer to finance restoration of schools in Mangyal village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The residents of Mangyal village, situated between Shahdara and Bhara Kahu, Tuesday offered the financial assistance for restoration of a Primary school in the area which had been closed since 2004 and shifted to Nai Abadi, Kot Hathial, Bhara Kahu.

Chudhry Qadeer, a resident of Mangyal, said the villagers were ready to provide land and financial assistance to the Federal Directorate of Education for resuming the education facility in old Mangyal.

He said he had contacted the authorities concerned and made an offer in this regard and awaiting for their positive response.

Chairman Union Council Malpur, Chaudhry Mushtaq blamed that the shifting of only early childhood educational facility in Mangyal village was mechanized by its sole administrator and teacher and for his personal convenience and benefits.

The boys and girls primary school, established half a century ago, had a tough access due to its location in isolated hilly off road terrain and the exclusive teacher used to come at 11 o'clock and slunk off at 12 o'clock, he said.

Mushtaq said the new location of shifted school had more than twelve kilometers walking distance from the locality, impracticable for primary school age children to travel, one sided, more than two hours daily, he added.

The chairman, stressing the restoration of school, said some 35 boys and girls were being imparted education at the time of closure some 15 years ago and now the deprived generation was in their twenties, seeing the future of their children at stake as well.

"The population of the town has tripled now and the number of children attaining the school going age has increased many folds and it's not time to discuss how and why it was closed." The underprivileged population of the locality could not afford to send their children to the city, he added.

The Director Schools, Saqib Shahab, not familiar with the issue and exact location of the closed down institution, said, "I am new in the affairs and the move of closure and shifting was not made on my watch."However, on sharing details, he said he was ready to conduct the survey of the locality to address villagers' plea and it can be restored if their concerns were genuine.

Another official from FDE said there were precedents of establishing a school with the help of community. However, he said the department would visit the area and see if there was a need of setting up an education facility in the area.