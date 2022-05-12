Locals protest against brick kilns for creating pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) ::Locals of Dera here on Thursday protested against pollution created by brick kiln that are situated in environs of the city.

Locals said that unbridled growth of brick kilns are creating pollution and increasing occurrence of various diseases due to accumulation of toxins in the environment.

They said that population of the city is suffering from various allergic disorders and respiratory infection due to pollution created by brick kilns.

They said that authorities have been informed time and again about illegal kilns but to no avail and warned that protest would be extended if the issue was not addressed.