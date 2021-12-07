UrduPoint.com

Locals Protest Against Continued Suspension Of Electricity In Srinagar Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Locals staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar for continued suspension of electricity in Achan Syedpora area of the district for the past 15 days, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the locals told media that despite repeated demands 'nothing significant has been done in this regard, so far'.

"Due to unavailability of electricity the commoners particularly students are suffering a lot of problems in these chilly weather conditions", a local said.

The locals urged the authorities to take the issue into consideration on urgent basis.

