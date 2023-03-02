UrduPoint.com

Locals Protest Against TESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Locals protest against TESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Locals staged a protest against long hours of load shedding in the newly merged tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded an end to the unannounced power outages in their areas.

The residents of tehsils Bara, Jamrud and Landi Kotal gathered at Jamrud and demanded of the tribal electric supply company (TESCO) immediately end the unannounced load shedding.

The demonstrators threatened to block the Peshawar-Torkham road for traffic if their demands were not addressed on a priority basis.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan and the chief executive officer of TESCO held negotiations with protesters and urged them to end their protest peacefully. They assured resolution of their problems.

