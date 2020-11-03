Locals to be given priority in mining related projects: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Mining, Arif Ahmadzai Tuesday said that provincial government has taken necessary steps to benefit locals and give them opportunities of development and growth.

In a press release issued here, CM aide denied a news posted at social media regarding ignoring locals in mining projects and said that locals have been given priorities in all the projects and employment relating to mining sector.

He said that reforms have been introduced in mining department aiming facilitation of locals and stakeholders including miners and investors.

He said that people are free to visit mining department to acquire needed information adding they would be facilitated and provided assistance.

Arif Ahmadzai urged people to ignore negative propaganda and visit offices of mining department for solution of any problem.

He said that mining department is working on merit and following policy of zero corruption.

He said that mineral and mining exploration would open new vistas of development in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, South and North Waziristan.