Locals to get benefit of minerals resources: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Ali here on Monday said that local people have rights on natural resources in their areas and the provincial government would give benefit to the locals of mineral resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Ali here on Monday said that local people have rights on natural resources in their areas and the provincial government would give benefit to the locals of mineral resources.

He was talking to a delegation from Shangla headed by provincial information minister Shaukat Yousafzai here at his office.

Dr Amjad said that the people of Shangla would be benefited from the minerals resources in their areas, adding the provincial government was taking measures to give first right to locals on their mineral resources.

He said that under the constitution of Pakistan the minerals are the property of the government and only the revenue of that natural resource would be spend for uplift of local people.

On the occasion, the delegation presented their suggestions to the minister and informed them about the problems being faced by the locals regarding sand rates.

The minister directed constitution of a committee under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shangla to fix rate of sand being produced in Shangla and resolve the problems of local contractors.

MPA Taj Mohamma Khan, former MPA Rushad Khan and Abdul Manim, Director General Minerals' department Hamidullah Shah and other were present during the meeting.

