Locals torture alleged robbers, one found carrying police card

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Locals during an alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday overpowered robbers and tortured them near Chungi No.9.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the robbers identified as Constable Mohsin Iqbal had a police service card in his possession.

They further claimed that both of the accused were police officials.

The locals later staged a protest and demanded of the police to take action against the suspects and confirm the arrested robbers' identity.

Police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.