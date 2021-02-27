UrduPoint.com
Locals, Wildlife Officials Rescue Severely Injured Snow Leopard From Upper Chitral

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Locals, Wildlife officials rescue severely injured Snow Leopard from Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Local and Wildlife officials have successfully rescued a severely injured snow leopard from Rabat area of Arkari valley, Upper Chitral.

"The rare big cat got sever injury in her rare part of the body by falling from a cliff while chasing a prey," informed Israr Ahmad, DFO Peshawar.

Taking to APP, Israr informed that the injured leopard was spotted by a local person of Rabat area on Friday who found the animal in very frail condition due to its serious injury.

Soon a group of villagers gathered around the injured snow leopard and also informed concerned Wildlife Department and staff members of Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (PSLEP).

"The villagers also arranged some meat food for saving life of the injured leopard," Israr apprised APP.

Israr said apparently the backbone of leopard was observed broken due to falling form the mountain and needed proper treatment and surgery.

He informed that the leopard was rushed to veterinary hospital Chitral and later shifted to Peshawar.

The injured leopard has been reached to Peshawar where it would be kept in Zoo till complete treatment, he added.

Israr appreciated the response of local people who instead of killing the animal, informed wildlife and other departments working for conservation of wild species.

He said local people usually kill snow leopard due to their predation on livestock, but because of conservation efforts by different departments, awareness was spreading among people.

He expressed hope of releasing the injured leopard back to its natural habitat after its recovery.

