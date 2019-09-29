UrduPoint.com
Locals Will Be Hired From Every District For 10billion Tree Projects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Locals will be hired from every district for 10billion Tree projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Sunday said that for timely completion of 10 billion trees project, services of locals from every district would be hired to establish new nurseries across the country.

Addressing a meeting on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam said that funding for the project has been started to all the provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan according to the PC-1 and they have also been directed to complete the project in its given time frame.

He said if all the provinces form a task force on the pattern of KP forest department involving women and local people to create nurseries, it will help not only in early completion of the project but will also provide employment opportunities to the locals.

Secretary forest Hassan Nasir Jami said that a Federal task force has been formed that will provide assistance to all the provinces and will also monitor the technical modalities of the project.

A monthly meeting will also be held by the ministry to overview the performance of the project while the provinces assured that all the plantations targets will be achieved by the end of this year.

The meeting was attended by the forests secretaries from all the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir where a detailed briefing was given on different kinds of saplings and establishment of new nurseries.

