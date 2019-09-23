Various noted personalities Monday vehemently condemned the continuing curfew, restrictions and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Various noted personalities Monday vehemently condemned the continuing curfew, restrictions and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

They urged international community to press India to end lock down and siege in the occupied Valley.

Talking to APP, noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said that Indian forces' violent actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir could never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

She slammed the Indian aggression, saying that people of Kashmir had never succumbed to oppression in the past nor they would surrender in future, as Kashmir was never part of India.

Labour leader Khurshid Ahmed, while condemning Indian atrocities in IOK, said that entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder along with Pak army and the oppressed Kashmiris and ready to reply any Indian aggression in a befitting manner.

Flaying the Indian aggression in IOK, Khalid Parvez, a noted businessman, said all political leadership was united and on one page over the Kashmir issue.