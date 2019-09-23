UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lock Down Can't Suppress Struggle Of Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Lock down can't suppress struggle of Kashmiris

Various noted personalities Monday vehemently condemned the continuing curfew, restrictions and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Various noted personalities Monday vehemently condemned the continuing curfew, restrictions and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

They urged international community to press India to end lock down and siege in the occupied Valley.

Talking to APP, noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said that Indian forces' violent actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir could never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

She slammed the Indian aggression, saying that people of Kashmir had never succumbed to oppression in the past nor they would surrender in future, as Kashmir was never part of India.

Labour leader Khurshid Ahmed, while condemning Indian atrocities in IOK, said that entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder along with Pak army and the oppressed Kashmiris and ready to reply any Indian aggression in a befitting manner.

Flaying the Indian aggression in IOK, Khalid Parvez, a noted businessman, said all political leadership was united and on one page over the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Jammu All Government

Recent Stories

PCB warns registered cricketers from participating ..

12 seconds ago

At Least 132 People Injured, 500 Buildings Damaged ..

1 minute ago

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Namaz e Janaza of soldiers died in bus mishap offe ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan needs 9000 psychiatrists; National Psychi ..

2 minutes ago

Interest-free loan cheques distributed among 49 pe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.