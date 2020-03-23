UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Across GB, Transport Business Activities Remain Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:57 PM

After the imposition of lock down across Gilgit Baltistan, transport and business activities remained suspended on Monday

However, medical and general stores were open to facilitate the people for providing basic need item.

During the lockdown police stopped and turned back public to their homes.

While the business centers , shops and markets were remained closed due to lock down as announced by provincial government to stop possible spread of Coronavirus.

Inter districts and local transport were also remained suspended. Government and non governmental offices also were remained closed. According to minister law for Gilgit Baltistan Orangzeb advocate government of GB ordered to take strict legal action if any individual including VVIPs found to violate the the section 144 .

He said lock down would be continue for next two weeks.

The number of Coronavirus patients increased and it's spreading fastly across GB, Minister law added .He said at least 16 people effected for local transmission of Corona virus, 2 in District Nagir and 14 in Baltistan wich is alarming situation. Minister said 171 pilgrims from Iran shifted to isolation centers and doctors were getting their sempels for laboratory test. Throughout Gilgit Baltistan government has esteblished 1100 isolation wards.

