Lockdown Across Punjab Till May 16: CM

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in the wake of alarming situation of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a lockdown across Punjab from today (May 8) till May 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in the wake of alarming situation of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a lockdown across Punjab from today (May 8) till May 16.

Wearing a mask is mandatory for every citizen whenever going out while instructions have been issued to strictly enforce this restriction.

The government will take all possible steps to protect the lives of the people whereas, violation of corona SOPs will not be tolerated, he warned.

The spread of coronavirus can only be stopped with the support and cooperation of the people, he said and urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and make their lives safer.

Legal action will be taken in case of violations of SOPs.

He asked the citizen to strictly follow the government instructions especially during the last days of Ramadan and Eid holidays.

