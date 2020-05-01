UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday recommended youth a book by American researcher and historian 'Lost Islamic History' as a "great read during lockdown days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday recommended youth a book by American researcher and historian 'Lost Islamic History' as a "great read during lockdown days".

"An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline," the prime minister wrote on twitter about the book by Firas Alkhateeb.

The prime minister said the book, written on reclaiming Muslim civilization from the past, would be a great read for youth during lockdown.

A specialist in the Islamic world, Firas Alkhateeb has been teaching Islamic history at Universal school in Bridgeview, Illinois since 2010.

