Lockdown Announced In Azad Kashmir In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:57 PM

Lockdown announced in Azad Kashmir in fight against Coronavirus

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider asks public to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movements outside to control spread of Coronavirus.

MUZZAFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider announced lockdown in the state in order to stop spread of Coronavirus in the country here on Tuesday.

“We are announcing lockdown in state to restrict movement of the people to control spread of Coronavirus,” said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider while addressing a press conference.

“We are announcing lockdown for three weeks,” said Raja Farooq Haider, adding that people should avoid unnecessary movements.

He stated that in case of emergency, one person from a family could go out of his family to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

“Quarantine is the only option left with the people to save themselves from Coronavirus,” said the State Prime Minister.

The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country rose to 887 after three new cases surfaced in Punjab here on Tuesday morning.

Dera Ghazi Khan was at the top among all other districts of Punjab as there were 176 cases of Coronavirus followed by Lahore where there were 51 confirmed cases in Lahore.

The official reports said that there were five in Gujrat, six in Gujranwala, three in Jhelum, two each in Rawalpindi and Multan and one case each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Pakistan Army has come out to every corner of the country to assist civil administration in fight against Coronavirus.

Pakistan Army was called in by the government to ensure implementation of lockdown across the country.

