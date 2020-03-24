Lockdown being observed in city to contain corona outbreak

A complete lockdown was being observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of Sindh province on second day (Tuesday) during which hundreds of thousands of people stayed indoors as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown was being observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of Sindh province on second day (Tuesday) during which hundreds of thousands of people stayed indoors as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus threat.

All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were blocked by security forces and no one had been allowed to enter or leave the city without any solid reason, only hospitals, medical stores, groceries, fruit and vegetable shops and milk dairies had been allowed to remain open for facilitation of the general public.

Sindh Government has announced complete lockdown for 15 days with effect from March 23 in the province to cope with threat of coronavirus outbreak.

Pak Army, Sindh Police and Rangers were remain high alert for implementing lockdown orders and only one person of a family was allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport had remained closed on first day of the lockdown.

Majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further.

The Assistant Commissioners, officers of Pakistan Army, Police and Rangers have also visited City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas and reviewed the situation.