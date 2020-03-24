UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Being Observed In City To Contain Corona Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:44 PM

Lockdown being observed in city to contain corona outbreak

A complete lockdown was being observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of Sindh province on second day (Tuesday) during which hundreds of thousands of people stayed indoors as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown was being observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of Sindh province on second day (Tuesday) during which hundreds of thousands of people stayed indoors as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus threat.

All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were blocked by security forces and no one had been allowed to enter or leave the city without any solid reason, only hospitals, medical stores, groceries, fruit and vegetable shops and milk dairies had been allowed to remain open for facilitation of the general public.

Sindh Government has announced complete lockdown for 15 days with effect from March 23 in the province to cope with threat of coronavirus outbreak.

Pak Army, Sindh Police and Rangers were remain high alert for implementing lockdown orders and only one person of a family was allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport had remained closed on first day of the lockdown.

Majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further.

The Assistant Commissioners, officers of Pakistan Army, Police and Rangers have also visited City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas and reviewed the situation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police Visit Alert Hyderabad Qasimabad March Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

US Announces 2 Evacuation Flights for Americans St ..

2 minutes ago

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facin ..

2 minutes ago

French lab gets US approval for quick Covid-19 tes ..

2 minutes ago

Russia has no 'clear picture' of extent of virus o ..

2 minutes ago

Olympics postponement 'about protecting human life ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.