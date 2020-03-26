UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Continues As Business Activities Remain Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

In order to contain coronavirus of spreading further, all business activities and normal life remain suspended here in Hyderabad district on Thursday as lock down entered into fourth consecutive day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to contain coronavirus of spreading further, all business activities and normal life remain suspended here in Hyderabad district on Thursday as lock down entered into fourth consecutive day.

A complete lock down was observed during which people of second largest city of the province stayed at homes as precautionary measure against coronavirus.

All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were remained blocked and no one had been allowed to enter or leave the city without any solid reason.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport remained close in the city while only hospitals, medical stores, grocery, fruit and vegetable shops and milk dairies were allowed to open for facilitation of the general public.

The contingents of Pakistan Army, Sindh Police and Rangers remained high alert for implementing lock down orders and only one person of a family was allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

Majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further.

