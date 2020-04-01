Lockdown continues in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to defeat deadly virus, all trading activities remained suspended here on Wednesday as lockdown announced by Sindh government entered into 10th consecutive day.

All shopping centers, hotels remained closed, only vegetable, fish, meat and dairy shops being allowed to open till 5pm.

Residents of district have confined themselves at their home to prevent from fatal corona virus.