Lockdown Continues On 5th Day With Suspension Of Normal Business Activities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

Lockdown continues on 5th day with suspension of normal business activities

In order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, all business activities and transport remained suspended in Hyderabad district on Friday as lockdown entered into fifth day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : In order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, all business activities and transport remained suspended in Hyderabad district on Friday as lockdown entered into fifth day.

A complete lock down was observed during which majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further. All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were remained blocked and no one had been allowed to enter or leave the city without any solid reason.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport remained close in the city while only hospitals, medical stores, grocery, fruit and vegetable shops and milk dairies were allowed to open for facilitation of the general public.

The contingents of Pak Army, Sindh Police and Rangers remained high alert for implementing lock down orders and only one person of a family was allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

