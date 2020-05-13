Lockdown eased but risk of pandemic still prevailing: Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the lockdown had been relieved but the risk of the contagion was still present which the people should realize and must take all the precautions while going outside

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the lockdown had been relieved but the risk of the contagion was still present which the people should realize and must take all the precautions while going outside.

He was chairing a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting on Wednesday.

The NCOC hailed all the provincial representatives for ensuring strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and making public aware to follow the guidelines to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOC in its significant meeting discussed the progress of post May 9, situation at the provincial level.

Asad Umar said the lockdown was eased for public convenience along with the condition of SOPs to be followed at the optimum level.

He said the SOPs were shared with the construction units and industries given relaxation in the lockdown to sustain their business activities.

A full fledge media campaign based on the safety guidelines and protocols was also being aired through print, radio, electronic and digital media portals for the mobilization of general public, he added.

The provincial chief secretaries including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) apprised the forum that safety guidelines and protocols were being shared with the masses, and now it was general public's responsibility to abide by the safety protocols to prevent the disease spread.

They also mentioned that public presence in the markets had increased due to Eid shopping, but it was necessary to adhere to the safety guidelines issued for masses while they go outside. �The members at the forum emphasized that people should follow the guidelines issued by the doctors and health experts for the protection of their families, neighbourhood and society at large as responsible individuals to overcome the contagion.