Lockdown eased, SOPs to be implemented to prevent corona: AAC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue Monday visited various markets and inspects shops to ensure implementation of SOPs by shopkeepers and citizens to prevent corona.

Notices were issued to the violating shopkeepers on the spot and some of them were fined of Rs 12,000 each.