Lockdown eased up in Bahawlapur division, milk, poultry shops allowed to open

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Lockdown has been eased up in Bahawalpur division on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and shops of milk, poultry and mail services have been allowed to remain opened from 9 am to 8 pm.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, other services including agriculture machinery, workshops, spare parts, oil depots, petrol pumps, LPG filling stations, fruit vegetable shops, flour mills, medical stores and pharmacies will also remain open from 9 am to 8 pm.

He said that under new instructions, electricians, plumbers, barbers, carpenters and tailors can open their shops in individual capacities while software houses, real estate offices, book shops and nurseries can also remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. He told that shopping malls, markets, shops of sanitary equipment, electric equipment and clothes will remain closed.