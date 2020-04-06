Lockdown extended to April 14 in Lahore

The Punjab government has extended lockdown to April 14 in the province and for this purpose, the Home department Punjab has issued a notification here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has extended lockdown to April 14 in the province and for this purpose, the Home department Punjab has issued a notification here on Monday.

The pandemic corona virus cases was rapidly increasing in the province of Punjab, which was alarming.

According to the notification, now the lockdown will endon April 7, 2020 till 5.00 pm.

Earlier, the lockdown was to end on April 7, 2020 till 5.00 pm.