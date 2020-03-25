Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from local markets of Hujra Shah Muqeem

(@fidahassanain)

People complain that hoarders put flour stocks to their places to create shortage to make money during Coronavirus crisis.

Hujra Shah Muqeem: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) The hoarders and profiteers hoarded flour from the local markets, leaving thousands of people helpless amid fears of Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

The people in Hujra Shah Muqeem, a small town in eastern side of Okara, were running from pillar to post to get flour for households but they were unable to even buy it against double prices at the moment as the hoarders stocked the four to some hidden places to sell it against the price of their own choice.

“The shops are closed due to Coronavirus situation and some shopkeepers told me that the total stock of flour has been sold out,” said Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Attari road. “There is no flour in many houses and there are long queue outside a shop but the shopkeeper is demanding price of his own choice,”.

“Rs 2000 to Rs 2300 per 40 kilogram flour—very expensive and unaffordable,” he further said.

The people are worried that how they would meet this challenge during vacations days due to Coronavirus situation.

Arshad said: “I asked many neighbors to borrow a small quantity of flour but they refused to give,”. “Tell me where should go now,”.

Lahore and Karach both are also witnessing the issue of demand and supply as demand is mounting against short supply in these two cities after the lockdown.

“If any policy was not made to counter this issue of supply there would be a disaster,” said Tufail Ahmad, adding that the flour supply must be ensured by the government at this critical time so that people could two time meal at home and could save themselves from this deadly virus.