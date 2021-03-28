UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Imposed In 19 Areas Of Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Lockdown imposed in 19 areas of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Primary & Secondary Health Department Punjab has imposed smart lockdown in 19 areas of Faisalabad on recommendations of district administration.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that the smart lockdown was imposed due to increase in positive reports of COVID-19 cases. The areas include- Kohinoor Town, Khayaban Colony 1, 2 & 3 Canal Road, Hassan Vilas, Eden Valley, Eden Garden, Eden Garden Executive block, Saeed Colony 1 and 2, People's Colony 1, Officers Colony 1 and 2, Abdullah Garden, Madina Town, Model City, Tech Town, Amin Town, Zia Town, Raza Town, Raza Garden, Faisal Town and Faisal Garden. All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) will remain closed till 9th April, he said and added movement of people in these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle had been banned completely.

Similarly, complete ban had also been imposed on gathering for social, religious and any other purpose.

However, grocery stores, general stores, Ata Chakki, fruit and vegetable shops, Tandoors and patrol pumps would remain open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during all days of the week, he added. He said that milk shops, chicken and meat/fish shops will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while medical services points would remain open round the clock.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the Assistant Commissioner City and Health Officers to implement the smart lock down as per government instructions.

