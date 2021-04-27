Lockdown imposed in KDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A complete lockdown has been imposed in Kohat Development Authority (KDA) for seven days to stop spread of Coronavirus in the area.

DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid Tuesday said that the lockdown has been implemented from today and will continue for a week.

The lockdown in KDA was decided in view of the growing spread of the coronavirus said DPO Sohail Khalid.

He said that all arrangements have been made by the police and the district administration for a complete lockdown in the area.

The people should also ensure full cooperation with local police and district administration in connection with lockdown which will continue for seven days.

DPO said that Coronavirus can easily be defeated if followed the government SOPs. He said that people should not leave their homes unnecessarily and avoid going or staying in crowded places.