Lockdown Imposed In Three Village Councils Of Peshawar

Thu 29th April 2021

Lockdown imposed in three village councils of Peshawar

The district administration on Thursday imposed lockdown in three village councils of Peshawar after surge in Covid-19 positivity cases reported by the health department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday imposed lockdown in three village councils of Peshawar after surge in Covid-19 positivity cases reported by the health department.

The lockdown is imposed in village council Shaghale baba, Shaghali payyan of union council Jogani and village council Gharib Abad of union council Surizai Payyan.

The notification said that the entry and exit points of the areas would remain restricted and only those people, who were supplying essential commodities, medicines, food, water to the residents, would be allowed.

The lockdown will remain in force until further notice, the notification stated.

The police and district commissioners will be responsible for ensuring Covid-19 SOPs are implemented.

All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited while shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency, etc) shall remain closed.

All congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only.

The concerned Magistrates-in-Charge/AAC, and Divisional/Sub-Divisional Police Officers have to ensure the implementation of this order.

The district health officer has been directed to ensure provision of health services in these localities.

The district administration notification says that anyone contravening the above directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Act 2020, and/or Section 33.

