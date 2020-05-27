UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Imposed To Check Spread Of Coronavirus: Imran Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

Lockdown imposed to check spread of coronavirus: Imran Qureshi

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad, Imran Qureshi said Sindh government should take initiatives for ensuring province's economy back on the track

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad, Imran Qureshi said Sindh government should take initiatives for ensuring province's economy back on the track.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Qureshi said lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and safeguard people of Sindh.

He recalled that Pakistan was recently acknowledged as a country blessed with many tourist spots and after which the foreign tourists also began to visit the country in large numbers.

"Similarly the industry and investments were also showing a growth before the lockdown situation," he added.

He said it was responsibility of the government and the elected representatives to take possible measures and take trade and industry back on track because millions of people were affected by the lockdown.

Qureshi said the PTI government's top priority was welfare of the general public.

