Lockdown in Punjab as per NCOC recommendations: Sarah Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam on Tuesday announced lockdown in selected districts of Punjab as per the recommendations of National Command and Operating Center (NCOC) and the government of Punjab.

According to P&SHD spokesperson, Sarah Aslam said new restrictions would be imposed with effect from Aug 3 (today) till Aug 31, in the areas of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan.

The P&SHD Secretary said that all businesses would remain closed for Sunday except pharmacies, medical stores, health centres, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, bakeries, dairy shops, food takeaways, e-commerce, courier postal services, gas, water and electricity offices, cellular companies, auto workshops, oil depots and markets (vegetables, fruits, grains & livestock) would be allowed to work round the clock.

She said that all business centers would continue their businesses till 8 p.m, office attendance had been reduced to 50 percent, gyms to remain open only for vaccinated persons, while cinemas, shrines to remain completely closed during the lockdown.

She said the Punjab government banned indoor dining however, outdoor dining had been allowed till 10pm. Indoor weddings would be banned from August 8 and only outdoor events with a capacity of 400 people would be allowed until 10:00 p.m.

All tourist destinations across the province were allowed to operate in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). All recreation centers, amusement parks, swimming pools, contact sports (martial arts, kabaddi and rugby), cultural festivals and gatherings would be completely closed, she said.

Sarah Aslam said that all public transport would be allowed with a capacity of 50 percent passengers except for freight cars, ambulances, and medical vehicles, adding there would be complete ban on all types of refreshments during the trip. The train service would continue with 70 percent of the total capacity, however, sectors of industry and agriculture would be exempted.

She assured that the district administration and police would work together to ensure the implementationbetter of these SOPs.

She urged all citizens to comply with SOPs by wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary contact.