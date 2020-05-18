UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown In Sinakhan Muhalla After Confirming Positive Corona Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:38 PM

Lockdown in Sinakhan muhalla after confirming positive corona case

District Administration Hunza has imposed complete lockdown in Sinakhan mohallah of Aliabad after confirmation of a positive case on Sunday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Administration Hunza has imposed complete lockdown in Sinakhan mohallah of Aliabad after confirmation of a positive case on Sunday.

District administration has urged people to restrict movement.

Hunza deputy commissioner has warned shopkeepers and public of the area to wear face masks. Shops will be sealed for not using face masks, the communique released from the office of Deputy Commissioner said. It warned that a fine of Rs100 would be imposed on individual for not using face masks.

Businesses will remain open from 10am to 4pm.

Related Topics

Fine Sunday From

Recent Stories

Local growers urge Sindh govt for provision of fe ..

2 minutes ago

Red Crescent hospital suspends services of cardiac ..

1 minute ago

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali says she will visit Pak ..

18 minutes ago

Teachers seeks relief package

1 minute ago

Northeastern Chinese City Steps Up Lockdown Amid R ..

1 minute ago

With Unmatched Features and Blazing Fast Performan ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.