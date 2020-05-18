Lockdown in Sinakhan muhalla after confirming positive corona case

District Administration Hunza has imposed complete lockdown in Sinakhan mohallah of Aliabad after confirmation of a positive case on Sunday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Administration Hunza has imposed complete lockdown in Sinakhan mohallah of Aliabad after confirmation of a positive case on Sunday.

District administration has urged people to restrict movement.

Hunza deputy commissioner has warned shopkeepers and public of the area to wear face masks. Shops will be sealed for not using face masks, the communique released from the office of Deputy Commissioner said. It warned that a fine of Rs100 would be imposed on individual for not using face masks.

Businesses will remain open from 10am to 4pm.