Lockdown Inflicted Huge Losses On KP Tourism Industry: Shaukat Yousafzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:01 PM

Lockdown inflicted huge losses on KP tourism industry: Shaukat Yousafzai

Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday the lockdown restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus inflicted millions of rupees worth of losses on tourism industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday the lockdown restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus inflicted millions of rupees worth of losses on tourism industry.

Shaukat Yousafzai told a private news channel that 2 million tourists had descended on tourism spots of Malakand and Mansehra last year.

He added tourism is a huge industry that rakes in millions of rupees in government revenue.

Shaukat Yousafzai said 80 per cent of the total industries in the province have reopened, underscoring that the only way to keep the deadly virus at bay is to follow preventive measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier announced the reopening of tourism industry.

